MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — t's NFL Draft week, and although we are experiencing social distancing and shelter in place orders due to COVID-19, several Central Georgians are looking forward to hearing their names called, living out their dream of being drafted to play in the NFL. One of those draft day hopefuls is Harrison Bryant, a John Milledge Academy graduate who is on ready, set, LEHgo!

"Yes, sir, I'm excited, ready to see what happens. Anywhere will be awesome, but it's just been a long process, so wherever I end up is going to be pretty cool," says Harrison Bryant.

It's been a long 4 years since Signing Day happened for Bryant, when he announced he would be attending Florida Atlantic University, not knowing what the future had in store.

"Just coming from JMA, a small school, coming from Gray, small town, and about to accomplish this huge goal is pretty cool -- to represent all the people from JMA and Gray is big time," Bryant said.

While at FAU, Bryant more than excelled for the Owls on the field as the John Mackey Award winner as the best tight end in all of college football, and off the gridiron as an Academic All Conference selection. These days leading up to the draft, Bryant says he is a possible late second or third round projection, but you never really know until it's your time.

Bryant says, "All it takes is just one team to like you and, hopefully, that comes pretty early, so we'll see what happens."

So for now, the former JMA Trojan is busy training, looking to join his fellow Central Georgia draft classmates in Jake Fromm, Quintez Cephus, and Marquez Callaway, to name a few, on what could be one of the biggest moments in their lives.

"Just knowing all those guys and the college careers they've had. I keep up with all of them and when I watch their games and when they make a play, I tell my friends those guys are from where Georgia right where I'm from. It's friendly competition, but just knowing that I'm representing Georgia and 478 is big time, and I just want to leave a big mark and leave a good name and represent this area well," said Bryant.

Now Bryant is back in Milledgeville and plans to be surrounded by a few members of his family and friends for the big moment.

