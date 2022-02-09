Netflix teases documentary on former Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Netflix teased a potential documentary on former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The popularity of Netflix's "Untold" sports documentary series has led fans across social media to speculate on and suggest which topics should be tackled next. And one name, in particular, keeps popping up: former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.

It appears Netflix is prepared to give the people what they want.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the streaming giant retweeted a post calling for a documentary about "Johnny Football." In its retweet, Netflix included a clip of Manziel sitting down for an interview for what appears to be an upcoming documentary.

In the event that Netflix is moving forward with a Manziel documentary, there will be no shortage of content to use.

In 2012, the Texas A&M quarterback burst onto the college football scene, becoming the first freshman to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy. Manziel's fiery personality, celebrity friendships and exciting playing style would make him one of the most polarizing stars in not just college football, but all of sports.

The Browns selected Manziel in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, hoping to solve the problem at quarterback that had plagued them since Bernie Kosar's departure in the early-1990s. But instead of being the solution to Cleveland's problem, Manziel only made more of them, as he was a constant distraction off the field and ineffective when on it.

Manziel checked himself into a rehab facility following his rookie year, but it didn't take long for him to find trouble during his second season with the Browns. On an off-day during the season, Manziel was questioned by police in Avon after he and his then-girlfriend were spotted having an argument on the side of a road.

The Tyler, Texas, native's second season would ultimately spiral out of control, and culminate with him infamously flying to Las Vegas the day before Cleveland's season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Witnesses said Manziel wore a blonde wig and called himself "Billy" -- details he later confirmed while appearing on the ThomaHawk Podcast in 2018.

In January 2016, Manziel's then-girlfriend told police in Dallas that he assaulted her at a downtown hotel. Manziel was later indicted on charges, which were ultimately dropped after he fulfilled the terms of an agreement he reached with prosecutors.