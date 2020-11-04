CHICAGO — The third-year NFL linebacker Roquan Smith may be away from Central Georgia, but he's not exempt from the safety measures put in place due to coronavirus.

“Everything is going pretty good, just trying to be normal as possible,” explains Smith. “Just really going on walks and things of that nature, so not a whole lot to do, but it's not the end of the world, you know? I'm living. I'm blessed.”

Georgia's first Butkus Award winner offered some advice for athletes in training and fitness enthusiasts who are looking to maintain or improve their health goals during this idle time without sports, as well as the shelter-in-place order for many in the Peach State and across most of the country. His message is to simply "Just get it done."

Smith says, “You have to find ways to do things. There's still grass outside and there still weight sets you can do, so you can make things work. There's no excuses, I feel like.”

And even though Smith is coming off a season-ending injury in week 14 of last year, he remains positive about his comeback with the Chicago Bears and America's comeback as well as we continue to fight against this coronavirus pandemic.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” says Smith. “Things may seem a little tough, but continue to practice sanitizing and washing your hands and things will eventually work out for themselves.”

If all goes according to plan with the NFL, Roquan will be returning to Georgia with the Bears as they take on the Falcons in Atlanta for the season opener in September.

RELATED: 'His hometown means everything to him': NFL player Roquan Smith feeds 65 Montezuma families

RELATED: Chicago Bears linebacker, Macon County native Roquan Smith growing with football

RELATED: AMPED UP: Get fit with 'a party on a step'

RELATED: AMPED UP: Fort Valley State's Jaylen Lowder prepares for football season

RELATED: AMPED UP: Mother-daughter duo staying fit in isolation

RELATED: AMPED UP: Start your virtual workout

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.