With people across the country taking measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the National Football League is doing its part to encourage social distancing.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that it is now offering free subscriptions to its Game Pass streaming service, which gives users access to a surplus of football-related content, including every NFL game since 2009.

"Starting today, the NFL will offer complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, providing fans the opportunity to relive incredible NFL games and moments from seasons past including Tom Brady's multiple Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots, Peyton Manning's single season record of 55 touchdown passes as a Denver Bronco in 2013, Odell Beckham Jr.'s impossible one handed catch in 2014, and much more," the NFL wrote in a release.

"A digital product available across multiple platforms and devices, NFL Game Pass offers an extensive library of football programming for fans. This includes access to past regular and postseason NFL games, previous seasons of award-winning NFL Films series such as Hard Knocks and A Football Life, and exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions with some of the league's star players and coaches."

Access to Game Pass will be made available free of charge until May 31 to fans within the U.S., and starting on Thursday until July 31 to fans outside the U.S. and Canada. To sign up, users just need to create an account at NFL.com/GamePass.

RELATED: How will the Browns' free-agent signings affect their NFL Draft plans?

RELATED: Reports: Tom Brady expected to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers