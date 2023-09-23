Stetson Bennett doing 'very well' while away from team for issue larger than football

McVay spoke to Rams' reporters Saturday where he told them that he spoke to Bennett over the phone this past week.

LOS ANGELES — A little more than a week after Rams' backup quarterback Stetson Bennett was placed on the non-football injury list for an issue "bigger than" football, head coach Sean McVay provided an update on how he's doing.

McVay spoke to Rams' reporters Saturday where he told them that he spoke to Bennett over the phone this past week and said that the former UGA quarterback is doing "very well."

“I got a chance to hear his voice and he sounds really good and that was really cool to hear," McVay said.

The head coach declined to provide a timetable for when Bennett might return to the team for football activities. He previously asked reporters to respect his decision to keep the matter private.

"Out of respect for him and the situation, I'm going to leave all the specifics and particulars in-house," McVay told reporters on on Sept. 13. "And I want to be able to do that out of respect for that situation, so I'm not going to really have any follow-up information or anything that I'll give in that regards."

The offseason was a bit turbulent for Bennett, as he was arrested for public intoxication back in January while training for the NFL Draft in the Dallas, Texas, area.

Bennett will miss the team's first four games of the season after he was placed on the NFI/reserve list, which is a standard procedural rule in the NFL. After the announcement, the thoughts and well-wishes from many Georgia Bulldog fans and those in the NFL community came pouring in for Bennett online.

The requirements for going on a team's NFI list include the following options:

A player suffering an injury away from the team’s practice facility.

A long-term illness outside of football.

An injury that occurred during a college season that prevents a player from practicing at the start of his rookie season.