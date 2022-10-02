Super Bowl fun facts: The average ticket prices, wings consumption and more

The Cincinnati Bengals will be facing off against the Los Angeles Rams in NFL's 102nd season.

The Super Bowl is upon us which means wings, beer, Doritos commercials, chips and dip, and did we forget to say beer?

The Cincinnati Bengals will be facing off against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL's 102nd season and this is anticipated to be a nail-biting match-off.

According to ESPN, the Bengals have never won a Super Bowl, despite playing in the big game twice, and the Rams only have one Super Bowl trophy despite making it to there four times.

Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium located in Inglewood on Sunday.

The Rams are the second team in history to participate in a Super Bowl being held in its home stadium.

More fun facts about the Super Bowl

These are according to WalletHub:

The average cost of a Super Bowl LVI ticket is more than $9,000.

Nearly $30,000 was the highest price ever paid for a Super Bowl ticket.

This will be the 2nd time in a row that Coca-Cola won't air an ad during the Super Bowl.

About 70,000 fans are expected to attend the 2022 Super Bowl. (Fifty vaccinated fans received free tickets from the NFL in 2021).

60% of Americans says they're unlikely to host or attend a Super Bowl party this year.

It's been 33 years since the Bengals' last Super Bowl appearance.

The Rams quarterback is 33 years old and has had 13 seasons with the NFL. The Bengals quarterback is 25 years old and has only been with the NFL for two years.

$478 million is the economic benefit Los Angeles County is expected to receive from the Super Bowl.

1.42 billion chicken wings will be eaten.

11.2 million pounds of potato chips are expected to be eaten.

17 million people are expected to miss work the day after Super Bowl

Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale's big Super Bowl bet

As he's done in past big sporting events, Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale has again put down big money on the big game. In fact, according to Caesers, McIngvale's $4.5M bet on the Cincinnati Bengals to beat L.A. is the biggest mobile wager and second biggest Super Bowl bet ever.