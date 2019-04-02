ATLANTA — The Super Bowl 53 match-up between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams was expected to be a shootout, but it wound up being the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history.
And while defense dominated the game there were also lots of new records either set or tied as Tom Brady led the Patriots to his record-setting sixth championship.
Here's a full list from the NFL, compiled by Elias Sports Bureau:
New Super Bowl Records
Most Games – 9, Tom Brady
Most Games, Winning Team – 6, Tom Brady
Oldest Starting QB, Winning Team – 41, Tom Brady
Most Games, Head Coach – 9, Bill Belichick
Most Games, Winning Team, Head Coach – 6, Bill Belichick
Oldest Head Coach, Winning Team – 66, Bill Belichick
Most Passes, Career – 392, Tom Brady
Most Completions, Career – 256, Tom Brady
Most Passing Yards, Career – 2838, Tom Brady
Longest Punt – 65 yards, Johnny Hekker
Most Games, Team – 11, New England
Fewest Points, Game, Both Teams – 16, New England (13) vs. L.A.Rams (3)
Fewest Points, Game, Winning Team – 13, New England
Fewest Points Through 3 Quarters, Both Teams – 6, New England (3) vs. L.A.Rams (3)
Fewest Touchdowns, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England (1) vs. L.A.Rams (0)
Fewest PATs, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England (1) vs. L.A.Rams (0)
Fewest Kickoff Returns, Game, Both Teams – 2, New England (1) vs. L.A.Rams (1)
Most Consecutive Drives Ending With A Punt, Game, Team – 8, L.A.Rams
Records tied during Super Bowl LIII
Most Field Goals, Career – 7, Stephen Gostkowski
Most Receptions, First Half – 7, Julian Edelman
Most Punt Returns, Career – 8, Julian Edelman
Most Games Won, Team – 6, New England
Fewest Points, Game, Team – 3, L.A.Rams
Fewest Touchdowns, Game, Team – 0, L.A.Rams
Most First Downs By Penalty, Game, Team – 4, New England
Fewest Touchdowns, Passing, Game, Both Teams – 0, New England vs. L.A.Rams
Fewest Fumbles Lost, Game, Both Teams – 0, New England vs. L.A.Rams