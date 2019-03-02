MARIETTA, Ga. — Heading to Atlanta by way of MARTA? The Super Bowl LIVE concert venue isn't the only thing that was filled.

The streets are filled with pedestrians and vehicles. It's so full, the Atlanta Street Car has stopped running.

The transit authority is offering a deal for customers who want to use the train - but are worried about parking.

As of 9 p.m., MARTA reported several of their parking areas were full. The handful near all the action that were still open for the public use were quickly nearing capacity with King Memorial at 85 percent, Oakland City at 95 percent and, further out, Lindbergh Garson at 80 percent.

Even lots further out in the metro area are filling quickly including Chamblee at 80 percent, Dunwoody Deck 1 at 90 percent, North Springs at 90 percent and even Sandy Springs nearly maxing out at 90 percent.

But fear not if you're still trying to get to the fun. MARTA has partnered with Lyft and is offering up to 50 percent off each ride with the promo code "SUPERMARTA" for customers traveling to or from their stations.

Lyft trips to and from the airport, Vine City and dome locations are excluded from the promotion, however. And savings will be capped at $10 a ride. But it's good for up to 10 trips.

If you've really got your heart set on taking your car to the MARTA lot, you still have some options. The Sidney Marcus deck at Lindbergh was only at 45 percent as of 9 p.m., the Lenox Lot is at 30 percent and its parking deck at just 10 percent.

So your opportunity to take advantage of the transit option might not be over just yet. That said, issues with rail services have been a problem over the afternoon and Atlanta Street Car service was suspended due to heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic. So, you'll have a choice to make when it comes to getting into town.