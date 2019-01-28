ATLANTA — When there’s a major event in Atlanta, there’s one thing residents consistently expect: Chaos in the forecast and on the streets.

That’s the sentiment behind a Facebook event called “Atlanta SuperBowl Snowpocalypse Traffic Jam,” scheduled for noon on Super Bowl Sunday on I-85. The event creator, Rusty Wade of Duluth, described the event simply: “Everyone’s doing it! Don’t carpool! Bring Separate Vehicles!”

As of Monday morning, over 3,300 Facebook users have RSVP’d yes for the tongue-in-cheek event with another 10,000 “interested.” The discussion includes memes of Saturday Night Live’s “Buford Calloway” talking about Atanta’s “Snowpocalypse” and cautions of bread and milk advisories.

Read more on the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

A strong cold front is moving through the southeastern states, bringing with it some of the coldest weather of the season.

Snow is expected in the region beginning Monday night, and running through Tuesday evening. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for up to 2 inches of snow for much of north Georgia.

MORE: Super Bowl week brings slight possibility of snow to Georgia

AND: What will the weather be like in Atlanta for the Super Bowl?

Frigid temperatures and bitter cold wind chills are to be expected across the region by Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for up to 2 inches of snow with locally higher amounts in the higher terrain areas of the north Georgia mountains.

RELATED: Super Bowl 2019 | Atlanta's hosting history includes crazy weather, NFC supremacy