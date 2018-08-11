ATLANTA — If you didn't get tickets to the big game and the Super Bowl Halftime Show - you'll still have the chance to see some big-name stars.

The NFL will be bringing the first-ever Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest to Atlanta. The three-night music festival is set to give football fans and the entire city the chance to enjoy the artists they love.

While Maroon 5 will be rocking the Super Bowl Halftime stage, performers at the Bud Light Music Fest will include Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Aerosmith and more.

The festival kicks off Thursday night with the EA Sports Bowl and a Welcome to Atlanta showcase that will feature Atlanta rap legend Ludacris, as well as performances by Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and more.

“Atlanta is a city with such a strong music culture, that we wanted to work together with our partners at On Location Experiences to bring a music festival to the city that has something for everyone and pays homage to the city’s history of iconic music,” said Shana Barry, Director of Experiential, Bud Light.

The festival runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at Atlanta's newly-renovated State Farm Arena.

Premium seating offerings, including suites and club packages, will be available also featuring options for premium hospitality. For updates, visit www.superbowlmusicfest.com.

BLOG | Dear Super Bowl committee, what happened with representing Atlanta in Atlanta?

READ | Here is how Atlanta music will be represented in the Super Bowl

BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST SCHEDULE

Thursday, Jan. 31:

  • Ludacris & Friends
  • Quality Control Presents: Migos, Lil Yachty, & Lil Baby
  • Metro Boomin + Special Guests
  • DJ set by Lil Jon

Friday Feb. 1:

  • Aerosmith and special guest

Saturday, Feb. 2:

  • Bruno Mars
  • Cardi B
