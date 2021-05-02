'It’s worth it!': Bucs fan foots $21,000 bill for a once in a lifetime opportunity at Super Bowl LV

The Michigan native doesn't have Tampa ties, but is a Bucs super fan. Forfeiting a ticket to the historic game wasn't an option.

TAMPA, Fla. — The best place to see all Super Bowl LV has to offer is going to be inside the stadium. But, with limited capacity due to COVID-19, whoever gets a ticket is lucky.

"I promised myself I would be at this game. I bought tickets right away," Michigan native Albert 'Albie' Silverman scored not just one, but two tickets to Tampa's Super Bowl.

"I'm a huge Bucs fan! I say the #1 fan in Michigan. I've been my whole life," Silverman said.

It's not every day you meet a Bucs fan that lives miles away and has no Tampa ties. But, after obsessing over the team's defense, he became a super fan as a kid.

"What my dad told me was, if I'm a Buccaneers fan, there's nothing wrong with that, but for me, you know, with no pun intended, but he said, 'You better not jump ship!' Because fair weather fans are the worst. That's what he told me and so I stuck with my team," Silverman said.

Since then, he hasn't missed a game.

"Maybe a few fibs here and there so I could get away and watch the game, but I love this team. I love when they win. I hate when they lose. I follow them everywhere," Silverman said.

That means he had to get into Super Bowl LV, despite a pandemic and the hefty price he'd have to pay.

"It's kind of scary how easy it is to just run your credit card for $21,000 and that's it. Then I had tickets," Silverman said.

For this diehard fan, getting to go to a hometown Super Bowl in a city he's dubbed his second home means the world. He'll be sporting his Bucs jersey from the 9th grade, a mask, and a special shirt.

"My mom who passed away from cancer, she bought me a Super Bowl shirt. It's all raggedy and torn up now, but I'll have it under my jersey," Silverman said.

Albie's hoping to see the Bucs win on Sunday, but he won't be going to the game alone. He's got a ticket for a special guest he has yet to pick.

"I had to buy two tickets because of COVID. They wanted you to buy tickets in pods. I've had people message me if they can go. I've had offers. I want to be very careful with a $10,000 ticket I'm trying to give away, or sell. I don't know, I really want to keep my options open until probably Saturday," Silverman said.

Kickoff for the Bucs and the Chiefs is set for 6:30PM right here on 10 Tampa Bay.