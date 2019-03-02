ATLANTA — Grammy-nominated rapper Cardi B stopped by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on Saturday to meet with some young fans.

The hospital shared a photo of Cardi B autographing a patient's arm cast.

CHOA said having Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta has led to lots of special visitors and has created a "week of one-of-a-kind memories" for the kids in its hospitals.

Quality Control Music's CEO posted video of Cardi B hugging patients and posing for photos with kids of all ages.

On Friday night Cardi B told the Associated Press that she received an offer to perform at the Super Bowl, turned down the opportunity in support of ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

