ATLANTA — Grammy-nominated rapper Cardi B stopped by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on Saturday to meet with some young fans. 

The hospital shared a photo of Cardi B autographing a patient's arm cast. 

CHOA said having Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta has led to lots of special visitors and has created a "week of one-of-a-kind memories" for the kids in its hospitals. 

Quality Control Music's CEO posted video of Cardi B hugging patients and posing for photos with kids of all ages. 

On Friday night Cardi B told the Associated Press that she received an offer to perform at the Super Bowl, turned down the opportunity in support of ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

