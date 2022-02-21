Dodge County plans celebration for hometown hero, Super Bowl champ Leonard Floyd

From Dodge County High to Super Bowl champion, Floyd is now a hero for many people in town, an example of what hard work can achieve.

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — A celebration happens Tuesday for a Dodge County native who's now a Super Bowl champion.

Leonard Floyd, a graduate of Dodge County High School, is now a hero for many people in town, and they are calling him an example of what hard work can achieve.

"It feels good that he is from my hometown and I feel like I can do the same that he has done," says Kayden Gordon.

Several Dodge County natives feel the same way as 10-year-old Kayden, and that is all because of Leonard Floyd.

"This is huge. We are very excited and proud to be known for where he came from," stated Dodge County Commissioner Conner Bearden.

Floyd is not only a native of Dodge, but a University of Georgia graduate and now, a 2022 Super Bowl champion.

Bearden said, "To win a Super Bowl and actually come back home, it's a date for celebration."

The city is honoring Floyd in many ways, including his own day.

"This proclamation will be presented to him, and the proclamation is basically naming February 22 'Leonard Floyd Day,'" stated Bearden

On Tuesday, they will honor the champion with a parade. Then, people will gather at Eastman's outdoor amphitheater for food and a live band, all for a hometown hero.