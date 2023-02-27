Eagles center Jason Kelce, wife Kylie announce third child in adorable post

With Kylie 38 weeks pregnant at the Super Bowl, the couple had done some just-in-case planning.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce didn't take home another Super Bowl ring this month — but he and his wife announced a far cuter win this weekend.

"Yesterday little lady #3 joined us. Bennett Llewellyn Kelce ... 8lbs. 5oz. and 21 inches long," Kelce's wife Kylie wrote on Instagram Friday, sharing a photo of the sleeping baby girl decked out in a daisy-patterned outfit with a matching headband. The couple has two other young daughters.

Bennett is the newest addition to one of football's most prominent families — Jason Kelce and his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, faced off at the Super Bowl. It was the first time in Super Bowl history that a pair of brothers played on opposing teams. Travis congratulated the couple, commenting on Instagram: "Baby Bennett!!!"

Kylie was 38 weeks pregnant at the Super Bowl, necessitating some just-in-case planning: She brought her OB-GYN to the game. Kelce shared the detail with fans on an episode of the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason said ahead of the game. “That could be a super Kelce bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”

Posting photos from the game with the couple's first daughter Wyatt, Kyle said she was in "amazing hands" with her OB team.