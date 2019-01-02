Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn helped award the family of a fallen Marine with a trip to the 2019 Super Bowl.

Quinn teamed up with USAA and Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) to give the family of Zachary Boland tickets to the game, which happens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3.

Boland became ill in 2016 while training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina. Despite his illness, Boland continued to train with the Marines. In November, he died. He was 18.

Quinn was scheduled to meet with Boland's father, Bob, and brother, Nathaniel, on Friday.

“United States Marine Corps Private First Class Zachary Boland made the ultimate sacrifice, passing away during training, but his commitment to our country lives on courtesy of his father Bob, who served in the Army, and his brother Nathaniel, a current Marine," said Quinn. “It’s a special privilege to team up with USAA and TAPS to award Bob and Nathaniel a trip to the Super Bowl.”

USAA was said to be coordinating a similar effort with other NFL players/coaches around the league.

