Super Bowl 53 finally came and went and that meant tons of watch parties.

We know some Central Georgia fans watched the game at the Benz while others stayed home.

More than 100 people decided to watch the Patriots take on the Rams at Overtyme Bar and Grill in Macon.

"The reason why I'm here is because my husband is so stingy, he wouldn't buy me a Super Bowl Ticket," said Patriots fan Keisha White. "They have fish, they have shrimp, they have hot wings...it's Super Bowl food."

Fans of all franchises were out to watch the game and the trash talking was strong.

"Falcons didn't make it. New England talks junk all year, so we come in on their night to yank them," Falcons fan Mike Brown said. "You see this new England Patriots fan -- he won't be looking like that at the end of the night."

Although it was a low scoring game, the lowest in Super Bowl history in fact, the high fives were still flying and the environment was still electric.

Next year, we get to do it all over again with Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida.