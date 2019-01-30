ATLANTA — As a young Patriots fan living less than an hour from Atlanta, Bennett Scala’s fandom often gets called into question. But the 13-year-old Johns Creek boy doesn’t let the critics get to him.

"It was hard being a Patriots fan because every day at least one kid would come up to me and say something about how the Patriots suck," Scala explained.

But after the Patriots loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, he found a unique way to show his friends he wasn’t a bandwagon fan.

He has been wearing at least one item of Patriots gear every day since.

“Whatever other people say you shouldn’t just stop what you’re doing if you really like it,” Scala explained.

There were a few days where his streak was in jeopardy and Scala realized on his way to school he forgot to wear Patriots gear, but he would always turn around and quickly grab something at home to represent his favorite team.

So when Scala’s father told 11Alive about his son’s Patriots spirit, they worked with the NFL to line up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Scala would get to be a guest sports reporter at Super Bowl Opening Night.

"Really? I don't know what to say," Scala said when the surprise was revealed.

Turns out, the die-hard Patriots fan is a natural.

He interviewed Rams and Patriots players, asked Patrick Chung about his pre-game meal and grilled kicker Stephen Gostkowski over whether he's played as himself on Madden (he has).

And overall, Bennett just wants everyone to find their own Patriots.

"The Patriots are just an example of something that I believe in. But same thing with other people, whatever they believe in."

