ATLANTA — Super Bowl Week has officially started, and fans are already in town for the big game to enjoy all Atlanta has to offer.

That includes a fan favorite event, the Super Bowl Experience.

The event kicks off the beginning of Super Bowl Week, ahead of Super Bowl LIII, on Sunday, February 3, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Saturday morning, the Vince Lombardi Trophy was brought in by a FedEx truck and carried to its display platform by Super Bowl XL champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome 'The Bus' Bettis.

“To have it delivered to my new hometown of Atlanta. It is a very special opportunity for me,” Bettis said.

Super Bowl Experience is an 800,000 square foot NFL theme park inside of the Georgia World Congress Center.

“We actually went to the Super Bowl Experience when it was hosted in Tampa and it was amazing! So, we didn’t want to miss this opportunity to bring the little guy out,” said April Langer, who brought her family to the event.

It’s a chance for fans to do a lot of cool things like drills, meet their favorite players and get a chance to see the Lombardi Trophy up close.

“It’s fantastic! we come to the SEC Championship every year and although that’s massive. It’s nothing like what we are experiencing here,” explained Richie Williams, a long-time New England Patriots fan.

Super Bowl Experience will be open each day until Saturday, February 2. Click here for more information on tickets and times.