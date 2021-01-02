35 K-9 handlers from across the US sworn in to help keep fans safe at Super Bowl LV

And they're not the only ones.

TAMPA, Fla — Providing security for football's biggest game is not a small feat. So, to help out, 35 K-9 handlers were sworn in as Special Deputy United States Marshals ahead of Super Bowl LV.

The handlers came to Tampa Bay from all over the United States to help keep fans and the community safe. The furthest handler hopped in a car and drove clear across the country from California to provide support.

All 35 members will assist with security protection at events, team hotel areas and on game day, according to a press release.

And they're not the only ones.

The FBI announced that representatives from 17 different federal, city, state, local and private sector partners will operate an Intelligence Operations Center leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

St. Petersburg and Hillsborough County's Coast Guard sectors will also be patrolling the waters to ensure those on the water are also behaving while celebrating an exciting time for the city.