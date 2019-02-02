ATLANTA — There's a new display at Atlanta's Legoland Discovery Center at Phipps Plaza -- a mini Mercedes-Benz Stadium, just in time for the Super Bowl.

According to management from the Legoland Center, the design model took five engineers about 125 hours to construct.

Inside the stadium, there are about 623 regular bench seats, which will be filled with Lego mini figures.

The display is part of the 'Miniland' Atlanta display, which features Metro Atlanta landmarks. It's one of many family attractions inside the Legoland Discovery Center, which features hands-on exhibits for kids and families.

Regular walk-up tickets start at 29.95, but visitors can save by purchasing online at their website.

