After a critically boring Super Bowl 53 game ended with another Patriots win, the real competition began among media as they rushed to try to interview New England quarterback Tom Brady.

With his sixth ring secured, a circle of photographers, videographers and other media circled around the Brady almost crushing CBS Sports Reporter Tracy Wolfson in the process.

Wolfson eventually was able to conduct the post-game interview, but not without struggle.

Many viewers caught the media madness and took to social media to comment on the drama, mostly saying that it was the most action the field had seen all night after the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history.