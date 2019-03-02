ATLANTA — Rapper 21 Savage, who has strong ties to Atlanta, has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying his visa.

Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, who performs under the moniker 21 Savage, allegedly entered the U.S. legally in July 2005 but failed to leave under the terms of his "nonimmigrant visa" when it expired in 2006, according to ICE spokesperson Bryan Cox. 

Though listed on many sites and bios as an Atlanta native, Cox said the rapper is actually a British citizen.

The rapper, who has long claimed Atlanta as his home, was targeted during an operation that included both federal and local law enforcement partners in metro Atlanta, Cox said.

In addition to being in violation of federal immigration law, ICE said 21 Savage was convicted on felony drug charges in 2014 in Fulton County.

He's now being held in ICE custody and faces removal proceedings in a federal immigration court.

The rapper performed at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Jan. 31 and is up for two Grammys in the next week - one for "Rockstar" recorded alongside Post Malone - according to the Associated Press.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: 21 Savage performs onstage at adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. - an event in basketball culture on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas)
DECATUR, GA - AUGUST 05: Recording Artist 21 Savage attends 21 Savage And His Leading By Example Foundation Host 3rd Annual Issa Back 2 School Drive on August 5, 2018 in Decatur, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Leading By Example Foundation)
US rapper 21 Savage attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 31: 21 Savage performs onstage during Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL at State Farm Arena on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL)
US rappers 21 Savage (C) and Post Malone (R) hold their award for song of the year at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
BURBANK, CA - JANUARY 22: (L-R) Quavo, Offset, 21 Savage, and Takeoff perform onstage at iHeartRadio album release party with Migos presented by MAGNUM Large Size Condoms at iHeartRadio Theater on January 22, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: 21 savage poses backstage for the Jeremy Scott show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: 21 Savage attends as Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at the Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: 21 Savage attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
BROOKLYN, NY - NOVEMBER 05: 21 Savage attends the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary Event at Brooklyn Navy Yard on November 5, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: 21 Savage performs onstage at adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. - an event in basketball culture on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas)