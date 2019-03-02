ATLANTA — During the Bill Belichick regime in New England, covering nearly 20 seasons, the Patriots have had a long-standing mantra of Do Your Job with players and coaches.

That simple, but effective saying apparently doesn't include team bus drivers.

According to Patriots reporter Jeff Howe (from The Athletic), the first team bus leaving the hotel on Sunday didn't arrive to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in timely fashion, due to one driver going a mile-plus ... in the wrong direction.

Subsequent reports speculate that wayward bus had been carrying staff personnel only, since the first players' bus wasn't set to depart until 2:45 p.m. EST.

Either way, the bus driver might have trouble living this directional gaffe down for a while, since they had an entire week to learn the route to Mercedes-Benz Stadium ... a gigantic structure which can be easily seen from just about any vantage point in downtown Atlanta.

RELATED: A unique look at the 15 most iconic Super Bowl commercials of all time

RELATED: NFL confirms the Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof will be closed during game action

RELATED: LIVE video from downtown Atlanta on Super Sunday