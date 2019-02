Everyone’s favorite cartoon character who lives in a pineapple under the sea got to pop up on land (briefly) for Super Bowl 53.

Since the passing of SpongeBob Squarepants creator Stephen Hillenburg in November 2018, fans have been urging Maroon 5 to perform the song "Sweet Victory" during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

SpongeBob and his cast of friends performed that song during the show's "Bubble Bowl" episode. More than 1.1 million people even signed an online petition asking for the song to be played as a tribute to Hillenburg's legacy.

Well fans got their wish...kinda.

During Maroon 5's Halftime show, a clip from 'Sweet Victory' briefly popped up with SpongeBob opening up Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode."