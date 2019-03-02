CBS sports brought out the big guns to kick off its Super Bowl 53 pregame show.

The network gave fans a look at what happened when it tapped two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning to "produce" its tease video.

The hilarious result was Peyton explaining his concept for the video, with a gladiator spin.

When executives tell Peyton that they don't think it's going to work out, they're told the wheels are already in motion.

"We rented out the coliseum for the actual shoot," Manning explained.

Things really go off the rails when they accept a video call from legendary actor John Malkovich...who calls from Rome.

"What is this gladiator stuff? This is the most clichéd thing I've ever seen. Peyton Manning? Seriously, why is he there?," Malkovich said.

And it only gets wilder from there.

The short spot had lots of people talking on social media, including actor Josh Gad.