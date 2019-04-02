ATLANTA — Midway through the fourth quarter of a low-scoring Super Bowl, Patriots rookie Sony Michel established a new single-season playoff record for rushing touchdowns (six).

The NFL rookie/UGA legend needed just three postseason games to create the record for all time.

Lucky No. 6 came on a 1-yard plunge with the score knotted at 3.

Heading into Sunday, Michel and Hall of Famer Terrell Davis (also a product of UGA football) shared the record for postseason rushing scores.

Overall, New England and Los Angeles produced the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history, with the Patriots squeezing out a 13-3 victory.

RELATED: A unique look at the 15 most iconic Super Bowl commercials of all time

RELATED: NFL confirms the Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof will be closed during game action

RELATED: LIVE video from downtown Atlanta on Super Sunday

The 16 total points shatters the cumulative 21 from Super Bowl VII (Dolphins 14, Redskins 7); but none of that should matter to quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, with the dynamic pair accounting for their sixth Lombardi Trophy (an NFL record).

Sad but true: The scoring actually picked up in the final 30 minutes. The Patriots and Rams combined for only three points at the break, resulting in the second-lowest output after one half of Super Bowl action (Steelers-Vikings from Super Bowl IX).

On that dreary weather day in New Orleans (before the Superdome debuted), Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton got tackled in his own end zone for the first half's only score of Super Bowl IX.

It also represented the first safety in Super Bowl history.