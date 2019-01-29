The big game is less than a week away, Super Bowl LIII taking place in Atlanta, right up the street. It's the third time the "ATL" will host the biggest game of the year, but Sunday marks the very first time at Mercedes Benz Stadium....

The Georgia Dome hosted a couple of Super Bowls, the last one taking place in 2000 when the Rams, who were in St. Louis back then, took on the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV

It would go down in history as the "one yard short" game because Rams linebacker Mike Jones tackled titans receiver Kevin Dyson one yard short of the end zone which, if they made the extra point would've tied the game up.

Kurt Warner was the quarterback for the Rams and was named the MVP as he led St. Louis to a 23-16 victory for the franchise's first Super Bowl.

The other time Atlanta hosted a Super Bowl was in 1994 featuring the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII.

Some hall of famers were in that one too, Troy Aikman, Emmit Smith, Michael Irvin and of course Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas just to name a few.

This marked the last time the Bills made it to the Super Bowl ending their run of 4 straight Super Bowl appearances. Cowboys took that game 30-13.

Fast forward to the weekend, and we will have the Rams facing off against the Pats, which is actually a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI.