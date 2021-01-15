Atlanta Falcons name Arthur Smith their new head coach

The team had extended an offer to Smith Friday morning.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to become their new head coach.

The 38-year-old new coach has spent the last decade just up the road with the Tennessee Titans organization, most recently as AFC team's offensive coordinator.

According to a report from the Falcons on Friday morning, quoting multiple sources, Smith had become the focus of the team after two interviews this week.

We have agreed to terms with Arthur Smith to become our next head coach. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 15, 2021

Other reports indicated that Smith had been scheduled to interview with the Detroit Lions this weekend, and was also being eyed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Network national insider Ian Rapaport said Friday morning that Smith's trip to Detroit was off.

Under Smith, the Titans' offense finished the 2020 regular season ranked number 3 in the NFL in total yards per game and number 2 in rushing yards per game under his leadership.

Before becoming offensive coordinator, Smith served as the team's tight ends coach, assistant tight ends coach, offensive line/tight ends assistant, offensive assistant/quality control coach and defensive assistant/quality control coach.