Terry Godwin is the last Georgia Bulldog drafted in 2019 closing out the draft class for the Dawgs at 7

Godwin was selected in the 7th round with the 237th overall pick by the Carolina Panthers.

Riley Ridley started things off for UGA on the final day of the NFL Draft as he was selected in the 4th round by the Chicago Bears with the 126th overall pick.

D'Andre Walker followed in the 5th round as the 168th overall pick by the Detroit Lions.

In the 6th round, offensive lineman Lamon Gaillard was picked by the Arizona Cardinals with the 179th overall pick.

Fellow Dawg, Isaac Nauta was also chosen in the 7th round by the Detroit Lions with the 224th overall pick.

Of course in the first three rounds you had Deandre Baker selected late in the first round by the New York Giants with the 30th overall pick.

Mecole Hardman was taken off the board in the 2nd round by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 56th overall pick.