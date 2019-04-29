GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers have released video that shows the arrest of former Atlanta Falcons star Roddy White, who was taken into custody by Gwinnett County Police on April 19.
The video covers the incident in its entirety, including the traffic stop in Gwinnett County and White's subsequent arrest after getting out of his vehicle, a late-model white Audi.
White requested an immediate phone call for someone to pick up his car, but according to police officials, he wasn't able to reach anyone in a timely manner.
Known officially as Sharod "Roddy" White, the former NFL wideout (and Falcons' all-time leading receiver) had initially been cited on separate charges of driving on a suspended or revoked license and committing an HOV-lane violation.
According to the arrest report, Gwinnett County officials stopped White on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, after observing him traveling on I-85 southbound.
White's driver's license had been suspended since Feb. 21 of this year, due to a traffic violation from last November.
For that November citation, White apparently failed to appear for the court date. This led to the bench warrant for his arrest.
According to the Gwinnett County booking sheet, White's bond for the original two citations had been set at $801.
White currently works as a wide receivers coach at Johns Creek High School.
