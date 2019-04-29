GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers have released video that shows the arrest of former Atlanta Falcons star Roddy White, who was taken into custody by Gwinnett County Police on April 19.

The video covers the incident in its entirety, including the traffic stop in Gwinnett County and White's subsequent arrest after getting out of his vehicle, a late-model white Audi.

White requested an immediate phone call for someone to pick up his car, but according to police officials, he wasn't able to reach anyone in a timely manner.

Known officially as Sharod "Roddy" White, the former NFL wideout (and Falcons' all-time leading receiver) had initially been cited on separate charges of driving on a suspended or revoked license and committing an HOV-lane violation.

According to the arrest report, Gwinnett County officials stopped White on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, after observing him traveling on I-85 southbound.

White's driver's license had been suspended since Feb. 21 of this year, due to a traffic violation from last November.

For that November citation, White apparently failed to appear for the court date. This led to the bench warrant for his arrest.

According to the Gwinnett County booking sheet, White's bond for the original two citations had been set at $801.

White currently works as a wide receivers coach at Johns Creek High School.

WATCH: Roddy White arrest video

Roddy White photos Atlanta Falcons' Roddy White warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone) Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White works out prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White (84) warms up before the first of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White (84) takes the field before the first of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Weston Kenney) Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White (84) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Bradley McDougald (30) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. The Buccaneers 23-19. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Former Atlanta Falcons player Roddy White leaves the field at halftime of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

