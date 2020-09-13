x
With an empty stadium, Seahawks win at Atlanta 38-25

The Falcons are not allowing fans for their first two homes games because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA — Russell Wilson was cooking right from the start, throwing four touchdown passes to lead the Seattle Seahawks to a 38-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener. 

The Seahawks took advantage of what was essentially a neutral site to pull away in the second half. 

Wilson completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards, throwing a pair of TD passes in the first quarter and two more in the third. 

Atlanta's Matt Ryan threw for 450 yards in a losing effort.

