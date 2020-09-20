No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette holds off Georgia State in OT

ATLANTA — ATLANTA (AP) - Elijah Mitchell rushed for 164 yards, including the winning touchdown in overtime, and No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette beat Georgia State 34-31. The Ragin’ Cajuns were ranked for the first time since 1943 following last week’s 20-point win at Iowa State. Louisiana-Lafayette was a 17-point favorite, but couldn't seal the victory until Mitchell scampered 12 yards around right end for the final score.