No. 2 Alabama roars back for 41-24 win over No. 3 Georgia

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Mac Jones passed for 417 yards and four touchdowns and No. 2 Alabama’s aerial assault picked apart No. 3 Georgia’s heralded defense in the second half of a 41-24 victory. The Crimson Tide, with coach Nick Saban stalking the sideline after a COVID-19 scare, rallied with three touchdowns in a 10-minute span starting late in the third quarter. The nation’s top scoring offense ultimately got the decisive upper hand in a battle with the Bulldogs and one of the nation’s best defenses.