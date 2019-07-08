MACON, Ga. — Northeast High School is celebrating one of their top players. Tuesday morning, friends and family gathered together to see basketball player Darius Dunn officially sign to Pitt Community College in Winterville, North Carolina.

Dunn has been playing basketball since he was in the fourth grade and says he will miss his Macon community.

"Some people think Macon's a bad city, so I'm trying to show everybody if I came from Macon, anybody can come out of Macon," Dunn said.

At Northeast, Dunn started his freshman year on the varsity team and averaged 20 points a game. He leaves with a 1,900-point high school career.

Watching Dunn go to the next level means a lot to everyone around him, especially his coach Kevin Grooms.

"I grew with Darius. He grew me as a coach as much as he grew as a player," Grooms said. "Today's a great day to be a Raider."

Dunn has won several awards throughout his high school basketball career including Georgia's Freshman Player of the Year.

