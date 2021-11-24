Northeast Raiders proud to represent Macon in quarterfinals

The postseason continues Friday when Northeast travels to Swainsboro to take on the Tigers for a quarterfinals matchup.

MACON, Ga. — Northeast started off the season with a bang, riding the success of last year's playoff run. The 2A Raiders upset 5A Jones County on the road, which sparked confidence throughout the team.

“The team kind of came together once we beat them,” says senior Travion Solomon. “We knew we could be a good team because they was a good team, so our goal was to just win a state championship.”

Head coach Jeremy Wiggins adds, “Anytime you are playing on Thanksgiving, that means you’ve been doing some things right, and we just want to continue to do things right and be thankful for being able to practice on Thanksgiving.”

Just shy of a region championship, the Raiders continued to push ahead, scoring big playoff wins over Cook County in round 1 and again over Haralson County in the Sweet 16 as they anxiously await their Elite 8 showdown on Friday proud to represent Macon.

“After Friday, we just knew we made history with us being the first team ever to go. We always knew we had something special. We built good chemistry. We just love each other and play good football,” says senior Zion Odoms.