WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Northside Eagles overcame one of the most challenging football seasons in their history last season, reversing a 1-5 start to finishing as class 6A State runner ups in the championship game. With the new season just weeks away, they don't want a repeat, they want even more.

“You know, when we struggled like we did last year early on,” head coach, Kevin Kinsler says, “The kids just stayed together, kept working and got coached up and finally got it together, and that’s kind of the mindset of, thankfully, coming from a successful program is the kids kind of expect to come out and win.”

9 of the last 13 seasons, fans have witnessed the Eagles in the state Final Four, and that’s because they expect nothing less, and even with only 8 starters returning on both sides of the ball, it's next man up.

Every year, the blue and white adopt a mantra for the season, and it hangs on the wall outside of the coach's office. Coach Kinsler says this year, his 30 seniors decided and they came up with the idea, “One Team. One Dream. One Family.”

“We're all "One team" -- we've been out here grinding since after the season. "One dream" -- and we want to win that state championship, and "One family" -- that’s one brotherhood," adds junior Jordan McGhee.

Come kickoff this fall, the Eagles say they are ready to soar together.

The Eagles host Westside-Macon in a scrimmage Thursday night and open the season August 23rd with Centennial High School on the road in Roswell.

