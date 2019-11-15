WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Northside head football coach and Athletic Director Kevin Kinsler announced his retirement Thursday evening.

Kinsler has been coaching at Northside for 30 years as an assistant and head coach after graduating from the school in 1979.

During his 10-year tenure as head coach, Kinsler won 4 region titles and a 5A state championship with a 6A state runner-up finish in 2018. His career record leading the Eagles as a head coach is 100-28.

No word yet on his replacement.

