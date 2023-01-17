Northside names Ben Bailey as next football head coach

Bailey most recently served as offensive coordinator at Peach County High School during the 2022 season.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Northside Eagles have found their next leader.

Ben Bailey has been named the next head coach of the Northside football program.

Bailey most recently served as offensive coordinator at Peach County High School during the 2022 season. He previously held the same role at Houston County High School from 2019 to 2021.

The news comes a little over one month following Chad Alligood’s resignation to become the new athletic director at Jones County High School.

Under his guidance, the Peach County Trojans scored 32.1 points per game in 2022, including a season-high 54 points against Upson-Lee on October 21.

Bailey, a native of Pinehurst, Georgia, went on to attend Georgia Southern University.

He also holds previous coaching experience at Lee County High School, a region rival of Northside.

Bailey inherits a Northside program that went 21-15 with three straight playoff appearances under Alligood.

The Eagles’ last region championship came in 2014. Their last win against crosstown rival Warner Robins came in 2016.