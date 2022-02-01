When does each country march during Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

Greece traditionally leads the parade, regardless of its place in the alphabet, because that is where the Olympics originated. The host country enters last.

Next to the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, nothing may be more exciting at the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics than the Parade of Nations, when all the athletes competing at the Games march behind their respective flags.

Generally, the order each country enters depends on the alphabet of the host nation, in this case, China. The Beijing Olympics Organizing Committee decided it would go with the stroke order of the first character each country's name in Simplified Chinese.

Greece traditionally leads the parade, regardless of its place in the alphabet, because that is where the Olympics originated. The host country enters last.

The International Olympic Committee recently changed the rules to have the hosts of the next Olympics enter right before the host nation. Italy will welcome the world for the Winter Games in 2026, so its athletes will enter before the Chinese.

Representatives from 91 nations are taking part, including about 80% of the U.S. delegation of athletes.

But as Bloomberg notes, the alphabetical order isn't a hard rule. Iran and Israel were separated by Italy during the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony, possibly for political reasons. The IOC reportedly said at the time the change was made "to reflect the appropriate protocols."

The team of Russian athletes will be the official midpoint of the parade. They’re here competing under the Olympic emblem and not the Russian flag, part of the sanctions handed down to that nation’s Olympic committee for doping scandals such as the one that overshadowed the 2014 Sochi Games.

Opening Ceremony Country Order for Winter Olympics

Here is what order the countries will enter the stadium at the Opening Ceremony. NBC will show it live on air and by livestream at 6:30 a.m. EST Friday, due to the 13-hour time difference. It will re-air at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Greece Turkey Malta Madagascar Malaysia Ecuador Eritrea Jamaica Belgium Japan Chinese Taipei Hong Kong Denmark Ukraine Uzbekistan Brazil Pakistan Israel East Timor North Macedonia Luxembourg Belarus India Lithuania Nigeria Ghana Canada San Marino Kyrgyzstan Armenia Spain Liechtenstein Iran Hungary Iceland Andorra Finland Croatia Saudi Arabia Albania Argentina Azerbaijan Latvia Great Britain Romania France Poland Puerto Rico Bosnia and Herzegovina Bolivia Norway Kazakhstan Kosovo Bulgaria Russian Olympic Committee United States American Samoa Virgin Islands Thailand Netherlands Georgia Colombia Trinidad and Tobago Peru Ireland Estonia Haiti Czech Republic Philippines Slovenia Slovakia Portugal South Korea Montenegro Chile Austria Switzerland Sweden Mongolia New Zealand Serbia Cyprus Mexico Lebanon Germany Moldova Monaco Morocco Australia Italy China

Why isn't the Parade of Nations in alphabetical order?

That's a trick question. It is, just not alphabetical in English.

According to the International Olympic Committee, the order for the Beijing Olympics Parade of Nations is alphabetical according to the language of the host country.