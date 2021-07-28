Result | Georgia native Brody Malone makes mark in gymnastics qualifying

Here's how the gymnast from Chattooga County did on Saturday.

Malone competed with his USA men's gymnastics teammates as they sought to qualify for the team final. Their individual performances also counted toward qualifying for the all-around final and the various single apparatus finals.

The Chattooga County native struggled some, going out of bounds on his floor routine and registering the 39th-best score in that discipline. He also scored in the 13s (13.733) on the pommel horse, the 28th-best individual score.

But a dynamite showing on the horizontal bar (14.533, fourth-highest) and solid performances on the vault (14.533), rings (14.200) and parallel bars (14.633) lifted his total.

After his vault, which clinched his place in the all-around final, the NBC announcers marveled at how he looked "cool, calm and collected" he looked and said he was "just such an impressive athlete."

The top eight scores on each apparatus qualified for the final, meaning Malone will have a shot to go for a medal on the horizontal bar on Aug. 3.

His overall score of 85.298 was highest among his USA teammates, 11th overall for the morning, comfortably qualifying him among the top-24 to compete next Wednesday, July 28 in the men's all-around final.

Four 🇺🇸 gymnasts, four Kasamatsu 1.5s on Vault. Shane Wiskus falls on his attempt, but Sam Mikulak and Yul Moldauer do theirs well, and Brody Malone sticks his, giving USA a happy ending to their first day of competition at #Tokyo2020.



Live results 👉 https://t.co/zDjruz43EP — FIG (@gymnastics) July 24, 2021

The USA men as a team, meanwhile, compiled a total score of 256.761 to finish fourth in qualifying behind Japan, China and Russia (the Russians are technically competing under the designation of "Russian Olympic Committee" because of sanctions preventing them from officially playing under their country's name and flag.)