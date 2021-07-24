Peach State performing at the Olympics | How Georgia athletes have done in Tokyo so far

The Peach State is already performing well in Tokyo.

ATLANTA — The state of Georgia has sent a robust delegation to the Olympics, and already some of our athletes are making their mark in Tokyo.

The Olympic Games began earlier this week before the Opening Ceremony formally ushered things in on Friday. By Saturday morning, they were really in full swing.

In that short time, Georgia has seen athletes who are either from here, live here or have gone to school here compete in sports as varied as swimming, gymnastics, soccer and weightlifting.

A couple of Georgia-connected athletes even had a moment in the spotlight as flag bearers during the Opening Ceremony.

If you're curious how the Peach State is performing, here's a rundown of highlights so far:

The swimmers have made perhaps the biggest impact early on, as far as Georgia-connected athletes go. Six former UGA Bulldogs all advanced out of the heats stage in swimming events on Saturday, with a seventh athlete - an Emory grad - joining them in finals and semifinals on Saturday night. Chase Kalisz (UGA grad) and Jay Litherland (UGA grad) will compete in the men's 400m individual medley final, Hali Flickinger (UGA grad) will compete in the women's 400m individual medley final, Andrew Wilson (Emory grad) will be in the men's 100m breaststroke semifinal, and Olivia Smoliga , Allison Schmit (UGA grads), and Natalie Hinds (UGA postgrad) will compete together in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay final.

