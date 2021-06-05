At third Paralympics, UGA alum Jarryd Wallace captures long-sought medal

The Tokyo Games are Wallace's third Paralympics, and the 200m final Saturday was his last race in Japan.

TOKYO, Japan — On his third try at the Paralympics, UGA alum Jarryd Wallace finally captured a medal.

A three-time world champion in para-athletics events who has at time been a world record holder, Wallace had not yet been able to make it click at the Paralympics.

But he took one home Saturday, claiming the bronze medal in the men's 200m - T64 sprint. It was his final chance for a medal in Tokyo, after earlier finishing sixth in the men's 100m - T44 sprint.

An Oconee County native, Wallace began his running career as an able-bodied athlete, but during his junior year at UGA was diagnosed with compartment syndrome after feeling pain in his right shin.

According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, compartment syndrome "is a painful condition that occurs when pressure within the muscles builds to dangerous levels," which can lead to decreased blood flow and is dangerous to nerve and muscle cells.

Wallace's Team USA bio says that surgery complications "caused him to make the decision to amputate his leg below the knee."

After that, he committed to putting his name in the record books as a para-athlete - which he achieved. And in Tokyo, he finally added a Paralympic medal to his resume.

Photos from Tokyo showed it was an emotional accomplishment for the 31-year-old.