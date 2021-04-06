Laurie Hernandez gives update on injury that cost her US Olympic Trials

Hernandez tweeted Tuesday that she just realized she hadn't fully explained what happened to her knee that ultimately cost her a shot at the Olympics.

Hernandez appeared to hyperextend her right knee during warmups before the U.S. Championships. She pushed through the beam routine on the first night, but withdrew from the second night altogether.

She gave more details Tuesday.

"this is super random but like… i got a bone bruise, fluid, a cyst and torn meniscus from that dismount landing in championships & just realized i never gave y’all a knee update," Hernandez tweeted. "and i still chose to do beam after the fall, I’m proud (it was a bad routine but I’m just glad i tried)."

Hernandez was left off the roster for the Olympic trials two weeks ago. She did not petition to be added and ended up doing commentary for the NBC broadcast.

After her injury, Hernandez posted a thread on Twitter showing a bunch of the skills she was working on for trials.

Hernandez won silver on the balance beam and gold in the team event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 2020 U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics team will include Hernandez's 2016 teammate Simone Biles along with first-time Olympians Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey. Skinner and Carey will only compete in individual events while the other four will also be in the team competition. Carey earned her own spot through the World Cup circuit, separate from the Olympic trials.