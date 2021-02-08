Here's a quick recap on Georgia athletes in the Olympics | Tokyo Olympics rewind

If you're curious how the Peach State is performing as we head into the final week of the Games, here's a rundown of highlights so far.

ATLANTA — The state of Georgia has sent a robust delegation to the Olympics, and already some of our athletes are making their mark in Tokyo.

The Olympic Games began earlier last week before the Opening Ceremony formally ushered things in on Friday. By Saturday morning, they were really in full swing.

In a week's time, Georgia has seen athletes who are either from here, live here, or have gone to school here compete in sports as varied as track, swimming, gymnastics, soccer, and weightlifting.

If you're curious about how the Peach State is performing as we head into the final week of the games, here's a rundown of highlights so far:

On Sunday, Marietta-born Daniel Haugh showed his outstanding hammer throw, qualifying him for the finals taking place Wednesday morning. Haugh placed 5th in his group with a 75.73-meter distance.

Short-distance runner and Rio Olympics gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo is a University of Georgia graduate. Representing the Bahamas, Miller-Uibo is competing in the women's 200-meter and 400-meter events at the 2020 Tokyo Games. On Monday morning, she qualified for the finals after finishing second in her heat in the women's 200m and will compete on Tuesday at 8:50 a.m.

Atlanta-born Gabby Thomas qualified in third overall and will race in the women's 200m finals alongside Miller-Uibo.

Katie Nageonette, who trains at the Atlanta Track Club, placed third overall in the women’s pole vault qualifications. She moves onto the semifinals.

Morgann Leleux, of UGA, placed 13th overall in the women's pole vault qualifications which is just one placement below the last qualifier.

Women’s soccer fought a brutal game against Canada but was ultimately defeated in the second half. The team, which has three Georgia natives on its roster, move on to the bronze medal match on Thursday at 4 a.m.

Team USA's weightlifter Kate Nye competed in the women's 76-kilogram weightlifting competition Sunday. She walked away with a silver medal. She is from Michigan but trains at Grace Power Performance in Suwanee, Georgia.

Tyler Austin, of Conyers, and the rest of Team USA faced off against Japan Monday morning as they enter round 2 of baseball games. Japan beat the United States 7-6 to reach the Olympic semifinals. Austin put on a performance during the last two games against South Korea and Israel.

University of Georgia alumna Keturah Orji finished 7th in the women's triple jump final early Sunday morning. The world-class athlete finished with a final score of 14.59. Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas broke the world record and placed first with a final score of 15.67.

Kenny Selmon, of Mabelton, finished 10th in men's 400m hurdles semifinals. He did not advance to the finals.

So far, the United States has racked up 61 total medals — including 21 gold — in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.