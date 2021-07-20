Streaming Guide: How to watch events during 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Here is your complete guide to streaming each event of the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics as they happen live.

Here is your complete guide to streaming each event as they happen live. The events below are listed in chronological order by start time.

**You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these live streams.

⭐ = Team USA

⭐⭐ = Local athlete

Monday, July 26

Key events happening on Monday include the men's gymnastics all-around final, women's triathlon and US swimmers Ryan Murphy and Lilly King are eyeing gold. Watch local star, Ryan Murphy, at 9:55 PM as he goes for gold in backstroke.