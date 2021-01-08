The Minnesota 18-year-old's medal haul now includes gold, silver and bronze.

ST PAUL, Minn. — First, Minnesota's Sunisa Lee brought home a silver medal from her team competition. Then an all-around gold as the 18-year-old from St. Paul continued Team USA's winning streak.

Early Sunday morning, she finished the set with a bronze medal from the individual uneven bars final. Friends, family, loved ones and fans across the state cheered Lee on from thousands of miles away.

KARE 11's Gia Vang joined Lee's family for another watch party Sunday -- and captured the emotional moment as she accepted yet another medal on the podium.

"She has all three," someone pointed out when she won bronze.

As Sunisa gets her bronze on the podium. “She has all three,” someone says. #TokyoOlympics #SunisaLee pic.twitter.com/jeNyTL2XD5 — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) August 1, 2021

"We’re proud of you, just can’t wait for you to get home and celebrate with us," her parents Houa John Lee and Yeev Thoj said as a message to Lee after her bronze medal win.

After accepting her medal, Sunisa had a chance to speak with her family remotely -- and said she was "sad" about the performance.

"Don't be disappointed," her dad told her. "We told her it’s alright, she did good but I think she’s probably a little disappointed in herself," Lee and Thoj said.

“I’m sad!” Suni says to her parents about her uneven bars performance. “Don’t be disappointed,” Suni’s dad tells her. #sunrisers #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/WVw5lZmmTV — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) August 1, 2021

They’re hoping Sunisa gives herself a break. They said a lot has happened in a matter of days for their daughter, especially after that historic gold medal win in the individual all-around finals on Thursday. Even her parents feel some of the exhaustion.

"I mean, it’s been a long week and we’re a little tired, but hopefully we've got one more event," Lee said. "You know, just keep our heads up and see what happens then."

Sunisa Lee has a chance at some more hardware on Tuesday morning, when she takes on the individual balance beam finals. She's already received plenty of acclaim, including from Minnesota's governor. Gov. Tim Walz's proclaimed it "Sunisa Lee Day" on Friday.