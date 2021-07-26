Tokyo Preview, July 27: Women's gymnastics team final, busy schedule for Ledecky

The Games are heating up! Simone Biles will try to lead Team USA to a third consecutive gold medal on Tuesday and U.S. women's softball has a gold medal rematch.

WASHINGTON — Get your popcorn ready, several major Olympic events with Team USA connections are scheduled to take place on July 27.

Gold medals will be on the line for the U.S. women's gymnastics team and the women's softball team. Plus, U.S. women's soccer team will need to bring their A-game as they wrap up group play.

Here are a few major Olympic events to look out for on Tuesday, July 27:

Biles tries to lead Team USA to third consecutive gold medal

The women's gymnastics team final will take place on Tuesday, with Team USA's G.O.A.T. Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and Sunisa Lee competing for gold. The U.S. team qualified in second place with 170.562 points, one full point behind the ROC team of Russian athletes.

For the finals, the competition moves to three-up/three-count and the Americans have thrived in that format for more than a decade. Biles is scheduled to compete in all four events with coverage live at 6:45 a.m. Eastern on Peacock with an encore during primetime on NBC.

The women's all-around final with only Biles and Lee is scheduled for July 29.

A gold medal rematch in softball

The U.S. women's softball team will play Japan for the gold medal in a rematch of the 2008 final, the previous time softball was an Olympic sport.

Women's Soccer

The U.S. Women's National Team with Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe can advance to the quarterfinals with either a win or a draw over Australia.

The team rebounded on Saturday with a 6-1 rout of New Zealand in front of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The United States was stunned by Sweden 3-0 in the team's opening match at the Tokyo Games.

The game airs live at 4 a.m. on USA Network, with two encores to follow on the same channel.

US looks to keep relay streak alive in men's swimming

After winning a gold medal in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay, Team USA will try for gold again in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay on Tuesday. It's a race the Americans have won during the last four Olympics, but this time around there won't be any Michael Phelps or Ryan Lochte.

The final for the men's 200-meter butterfly will also take place.

A busy schedule for Ledecky

The U.S. women's swim team could potentially take home three gold medals on Tuesday night. The women's swimming final in the 200-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley and 1500-meter freestyle will be taking place. It'll be another big head-to-head matchup with Katie Ledecky facing Australia's Ariarne Titmus.

Ledecky is set to swim the 200 meter freestyle final, followed 70 minutes later by the women’s 1500 meter freestyle final.

Surfing

In its first year as an Olympic sport, men and women's shortboard finals will take place on Tuesday, depending on the weather. Weather delays aren't unusual in competitive surfing, as it is perhaps the only organized sport that is both dependent on an uncontrollable variable — the weather — and defined by a literal uneven playing field — the ocean.