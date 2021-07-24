A number of UGA alums and other swimmers with connections to the Peach State were in action early Saturday.

TOKYO, Japan — A slate of swimmers who went to UGA impressed in the pool early Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics while an Emory grad made his mark as well.

Qualifying began for swimming events, and the Bulldogs were well-represented on the first day, with six grads or postgrads who advanced out of qualifying.

Emory's Andrew Wilson, meanwhile, the first Division 3 athlete to ever qualify for the Olympics, also will swim again after a successful swim in the heats.

The Georgia-connected swimmers will resume their quests for an Olympic medal in the finals and semifinals for various events tonight.