2 Central Georgia athletes off to Special Olympics World competition in Germany

Good luck to James and Phil as they represent Central Georgia!

MACON, Ga. — Watch out, Germany -- Lake Tobesofkee is coming to town!

James Thigpen is traveling to Berlin to compete in the Special Olympics World Games on the sailing team!

13WMAZ talked to him in early May. Thigpen says he's been sailing for 20 years and training with Phil Martin at Lake Tobesofkee, and they're leaving to compete on Friday.

James lives at Wesley Glen and they held a "sail-ebration" Thursday night to send him off in style.

James and Phil will go up against 42 other teams.

"Special Olympics motto is, 'Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt,' so just getting there for a lot of these athletes is a huge challenge and they've overcome a lot just to be able to be there," Phil said in May.

James says he's looking forward to the food in Germany, but make no mistake -- every time he gets on the water, it's a thrill.

"Because the wind blows and it turns the boat the other way," James said with a smile.

"What an honor to get to represent the United States, represent Georgia and even more importantly represent Bibb County and Lake Tobesofkee at a world competition," Phil said proudly.