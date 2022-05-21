Georgia DNR reminds public not to rescue fawns after "pet" brought to Walmart

The state's DNR echoes what many tell the public this time of year: Fawns that appear "abandoned" by their mothers probably aren't.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A common refrain of game wardens around the country was repeated again on Friday - with an unusual twist - as two people brought their "pet" deer with them to an east Georgia Walmart.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a security video still showing two people, their faces blurred out, leaving Walmart with a few items in their cart. And one of them had a fawn under their arm.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office ultimately contacted DNR game wardens about the two and he was able to track them down.

The deer was turned over to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and the two were issued a citation for possession of wildlife without a permit.